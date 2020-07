Or Copy this URL to Share

WOLKOFF--Gerald. We are terribly saddened to hear of the loss of our friend Jerry, his personality and smile lit up any room he entered. Jerry's energy was boundless, and his passion was inspiring. He will be sorely missed. Sending love to Michele, David and Stephanie, Adam and his grandchildren. Brenda and Bob Alissa and Kenny





