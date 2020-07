Or Copy this URL to Share

JACOBSON--Geraldine Marsicano, died peacefully at her home in Norwich, Vermont on Monday, July 27, 2020. Gerry was born on November 9th, 1925 in Brooklyn, New York, to John A. and Esther (Sullivan) Marsicano. She was raised in Manhasset, Long Island. Her brother, John A. Jr., and her mother and father predeceased her, as did her husband, playwright and farmer Nicholas Biel Jacobson.





