SHATZ--Geraldine A., November 16, 1950 - April 4, 2020. Happy 70th Birthday, Geri. We miss you dearly. Ardent lover of her family, Yerucham and Israel, the arts, travel, literature, crossword puzzles and cerebral conversation. Your loving Ted, Jim, Liz, Rick, Nicki, David, & Carol





