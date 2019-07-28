ZOBEL--Geraldine (Gerry) Eberle, was born on February 14, 1936 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn to Dorothy Dunne and George Eberle. Gerry had two sisters, six children and twelve grandchildren. Gerry graduated in 1954 from Fontbonne Hall Academy and completed the Foundling Hospital Program of Childhood Nursing. For twenty years, Gerry was a beloved preschool teacher at Rye Presbyterian Nursery School. Gerry was married for 62 years to Ernst (Ernie) Zobel, pharmaceutical executive, and over the years, they lived in Brooklyn, Breezy Point, Cleveland, OH, Larchmont, and Longmeadow, MA. Her special place was Wellfleet, Cape Cod. Gerry was a natural artist, creating through drawing, knitting, and weaving. Her favorite morning was spent riding her bike to Long Island Sound, and then to her meditation and friends at St. Augustine Church in Larchmont. For Gerry, family gatherings and holidays were her hallmarks. Gerry was born in a blizzard and died on July 22 with a spectacular dawn. She was our heart and soul. "God and the fairies be true, be true, she was the girl who believed in you". Thank you Gerry for bringing fairies, fireflies, and lavender into our lives. Any donations can be made in Gerry's name to Wellfleet Library or Wellfleet Audubon Sanctuary.



