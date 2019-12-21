Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerard “Jerry” James Bergen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1942 - 2019

Gerard "Jerry" James Bergen, 77, died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Spanish Oaks Hospice in Savannah following a brave battle with Alzheimer's. He was surrounded by his loving family.



He leaves his wife of 50 years, Joyce (Thompson) Bergen and three sons and their families: Christopher Bergen and his wife, Amanda, of Charlotte, NC; Joseph Bergen and his wife, Casey, currently of Shanghai, China; Patrick Bergen and his wife, Christie, of Savannah, GA; as well as six loving grandchildren: Alexander, Catherine, Marissa, Zachary, Ellie, and Brooklyn. Several cousins also survive him.



Mr. Bergen was born in "the South": South Brooklyn. He was raised in Waterbury, Connecticut, the only child of George and Margaret (Duffy) Bergen. Through his work he had the opportunity to live all over the world. One final request was to be left at the local airport with a tag indicating his next assignment.



After graduating from Sacred Heart High School in 1960, he attended Fairfield University, graduating in 1964 with a bachelor's degree in Economics. He earned his Masters of Arts in Economics from University of Connecticut in 1966. He met his wife, Joyce Thompson, in 1966 while stationed with US Army at Ft. Benjamin Harris Indianapolis for finance training. Mr. Bergen served his country honorably in the US Army Finance Corps during the Vietnam War including a tour of duty in Vietnam. Among his many military accomplishments, Mr. Bergen earned the rank of First Lieutenant and a first place performance award from the US Army Infantry School.



Following an honorable discharge, Jerry and Joyce were married on June 14, 1969 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Indianapolis. After serving with the Army, Mr. Bergen had the opportunity to work for General Food Corporation White Plains, NY in 1969. As General Foods evolved over the decades, the Bergen family had the opportunity to live in Brazil, Germany, France, Mexico, and Costa Rica before Mr. Bergen's retirement in 2002.



One of Mr. Bergen's true loves was retirement. After decades of travel, the Bergen family resided on Hilton Head Island in Palmetto Dunes where Jerry was a local favorite for sporting European swimwear.



A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2PM at Skidaway Methodist Church in Savannah. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in to your local chapter. Gerard "Jerry" James Bergen, 77, died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Spanish Oaks Hospice in Savannah following a brave battle with Alzheimer's. He was surrounded by his loving family.He leaves his wife of 50 years, Joyce (Thompson) Bergen and three sons and their families: Christopher Bergen and his wife, Amanda, of Charlotte, NC; Joseph Bergen and his wife, Casey, currently of Shanghai, China; Patrick Bergen and his wife, Christie, of Savannah, GA; as well as six loving grandchildren: Alexander, Catherine, Marissa, Zachary, Ellie, and Brooklyn. Several cousins also survive him.Mr. Bergen was born in "the South": South Brooklyn. He was raised in Waterbury, Connecticut, the only child of George and Margaret (Duffy) Bergen. Through his work he had the opportunity to live all over the world. One final request was to be left at the local airport with a tag indicating his next assignment.After graduating from Sacred Heart High School in 1960, he attended Fairfield University, graduating in 1964 with a bachelor's degree in Economics. He earned his Masters of Arts in Economics from University of Connecticut in 1966. He met his wife, Joyce Thompson, in 1966 while stationed with US Army at Ft. Benjamin Harris Indianapolis for finance training. Mr. Bergen served his country honorably in the US Army Finance Corps during the Vietnam War including a tour of duty in Vietnam. Among his many military accomplishments, Mr. Bergen earned the rank of First Lieutenant and a first place performance award from the US Army Infantry School.Following an honorable discharge, Jerry and Joyce were married on June 14, 1969 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Indianapolis. After serving with the Army, Mr. Bergen had the opportunity to work for General Food Corporation White Plains, NY in 1969. As General Foods evolved over the decades, the Bergen family had the opportunity to live in Brazil, Germany, France, Mexico, and Costa Rica before Mr. Bergen's retirement in 2002.One of Mr. Bergen's true loves was retirement. After decades of travel, the Bergen family resided on Hilton Head Island in Palmetto Dunes where Jerry was a local favorite for sporting European swimwear.A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2PM at Skidaway Methodist Church in Savannah. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in to your local chapter. Published on NYTimes.com from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.