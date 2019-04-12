ASCH--Gerard Lee. Princeton, NJ - Mr. Gerard Lee Asch, 96, of Forest Hills, NY, passed away on Sunday, April 7th at StoneBridge of Montgomery. Gerard was born August 12, 1922 in the Bronx, son of the late Samuel Asch and Augusta Kleinman Asch. Mr. Asch served as a Captain in the US Army in WWII and was a graduate of VMI. Gerard was a founding partner of Penguin Air Conditioning and was holder of several patents. He was a lifelong traveler, and fisherman. He also enjoyed playing tennis and bridge at the West Side Tennis Club in Forest Hills. Gerard is survived by his son, William Asch and Gina DelGiudice-Asch; by a daughter Ann Margaret Asch and Joseph Forristal; son in law Robert Guralnick and four cherished grandchildren, Andrew, Leland, Samantha and John. He is predeceased by his wife Ann Canning Asch and his daughter Kathryn Asch. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, April 20th at 2pm at Mather Hodge Funeral Home, 40 Vandeventer Ave., Princeton, NJ 08542. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Eden Autism Services in Princeton, NJ (Edenautism.org)
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2019