BRISMAN--Gerard. "Jerry" passed away May 25 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Eva; devoted father to Steven (Barbara); Jacqueline Iskols (Robert); Michelle Gladstein (Eric); Mark (deceased 9/11/2001) (Juliette). Adoring grandfather to Eric, Rachael, Rebecca, Michael, Alex, William, David, Mark and Benjamin. He was quite proud of his Brighton Beach, Brooklyn beginnings, his CCNY accounting degree, that he earned at night while supporting his family. His career took him down many paths culminating as President and owner of Dorchester Publishing Company, one of only two independently owned mass market paperback publishing companies in New York City during the 1980's and 1990's. In his retirement he became passionate about golf, bridge, travel and time with family and friends. Jerry was quick- witted, sharp, possessed a lovable sense of humor and had a heart of gold. He will be missed by all who knew him.





