Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerard Joseph Brault. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1929 - 2020

Gerard Josph Brault, 90, Edwin Erle Sparks Professor Emeritus of French and Medieval Studies at the Pennsylvania State University, died in State College, Pa., February 5, 2020.



Born in Chicopee Falls, Mass., November 7, 1929, he was the son of Canadian immigrants Philias and Aline (Rémillard) Brault. A graduate of Assumption Prep and College in Worcester, Mass., he earned a master's in French from Laval University, Quebec City.



He earned a Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania, mentored by Dr. William Roach. He joined the Massachusetts National Guard in college, and enlisted in the Army. During the Korean War he proudly served as a special agent in La Rochelle, France.



In 1954, he married Jeanne L. Pepin in Assumption Catholic Church, Chicopee, Mass. They celebrated every day of their 66 years of marriage.



Gerard taught French at Bowdoin College, then at the University of Pennsylvania, where he also was vice dean of the graduate school. In 1965, he was appointed professor and head of the French Department at Penn State. He won two Fulbright scholarships and a Guggenheim fellowship used on sabbatical.



He was named Distinguished Professor of French and Medieval Studies at Penn State in 1990. From 1985 to 1988, he served as president of the Société Rencevals, an international organization for the advancement of romance epic studies.



Among his most important works were his two-volume edition of the "Song of Roland" (1978), a landmark literary analysis and modern English translation of the poem; "Early Blazon" (1972); and his 1997 "The Rolls of Arms of Edward I (1272-1207)." He won the Riquer Prize of the Académie Internationale d'Héraldique and the Bickersteth Medal of the Institute of Heraldic and Genealogical Studies. His book, "The French-Canadian Heritage in New England," (1986) is treasured by his family.



He was awarded France's Ordre des Palmes Académiques and Ordre National du Mériter. He received an honorary degree from his alma mater in 1976, and was elected a Fellow of the Institute for the Arts and Humanities at Penn State.



He was devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren, all of whom survive him. He loved traveling with Jeanne, especially to France; they spent 12 happy winters in Green Valley, Ariz.



He enjoyed working out, swimming, walking and reading, and was a licensed glider pilot. He was among Penn State's most devoted football fans. In June 2013, he survived a cardiac arrest thanks to three young lifeguards. A devout Catholic, Gerard belonged to Our Lady of Victory Parish in State College.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Jeanne, his son Francis (Suzanne); two daughters, Anne-Marie Welsh (Timothy) and Suzanne Dannenmueller (fiancée of Ned Brokloff); a sister, Sister Evelyn R. Brault, S.A.S.V., of Worcester, Mass.; and eight cherished grandchildren. Two other sisters, Irene Harrell and Cecile Brault, predeceased him.



A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated at OLV Feb. 8. See the full obituary at www.KochFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the French Institute, Assumption College, 500 Salisbury St., Worcester Mass., 01609. Gerard Josph Brault, 90, Edwin Erle Sparks Professor Emeritus of French and Medieval Studies at the Pennsylvania State University, died in State College, Pa., February 5, 2020.Born in Chicopee Falls, Mass., November 7, 1929, he was the son of Canadian immigrants Philias and Aline (Rémillard) Brault. A graduate of Assumption Prep and College in Worcester, Mass., he earned a master's in French from Laval University, Quebec City.He earned a Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania, mentored by Dr. William Roach. He joined the Massachusetts National Guard in college, and enlisted in the Army. During the Korean War he proudly served as a special agent in La Rochelle, France.In 1954, he married Jeanne L. Pepin in Assumption Catholic Church, Chicopee, Mass. They celebrated every day of their 66 years of marriage.Gerard taught French at Bowdoin College, then at the University of Pennsylvania, where he also was vice dean of the graduate school. In 1965, he was appointed professor and head of the French Department at Penn State. He won two Fulbright scholarships and a Guggenheim fellowship used on sabbatical.He was named Distinguished Professor of French and Medieval Studies at Penn State in 1990. From 1985 to 1988, he served as president of the Société Rencevals, an international organization for the advancement of romance epic studies.Among his most important works were his two-volume edition of the "Song of Roland" (1978), a landmark literary analysis and modern English translation of the poem; "Early Blazon" (1972); and his 1997 "The Rolls of Arms of Edward I (1272-1207)." He won the Riquer Prize of the Académie Internationale d'Héraldique and the Bickersteth Medal of the Institute of Heraldic and Genealogical Studies. His book, "The French-Canadian Heritage in New England," (1986) is treasured by his family.He was awarded France's Ordre des Palmes Académiques and Ordre National du Mériter. He received an honorary degree from his alma mater in 1976, and was elected a Fellow of the Institute for the Arts and Humanities at Penn State.He was devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren, all of whom survive him. He loved traveling with Jeanne, especially to France; they spent 12 happy winters in Green Valley, Ariz.He enjoyed working out, swimming, walking and reading, and was a licensed glider pilot. He was among Penn State's most devoted football fans. In June 2013, he survived a cardiac arrest thanks to three young lifeguards. A devout Catholic, Gerard belonged to Our Lady of Victory Parish in State College.He is survived by his beloved wife, Jeanne, his son Francis (Suzanne); two daughters, Anne-Marie Welsh (Timothy) and Suzanne Dannenmueller (fiancée of Ned Brokloff); a sister, Sister Evelyn R. Brault, S.A.S.V., of Worcester, Mass.; and eight cherished grandchildren. Two other sisters, Irene Harrell and Cecile Brault, predeceased him.A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated at OLV Feb. 8. See the full obituary at www.KochFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the French Institute, Assumption College, 500 Salisbury St., Worcester Mass., 01609. Published on NYTimes.com from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close