MANOLOVICI--Gerard Evans. Gerard Evans Manolovici, age 83, passed away on May 15, 2020 with his daughters by his side, after a fierce battle with COVID-19. He was born on January 10, 1937, in Bucharest, Romania. In 1939, he and his family fled to Montreal, Canada, in order to escape the Nazis. At age 12, he got a job as a bellboy at the Ritz-Carlton to pay for the schools he attended, Bishop's College School and McGill University, where he graduated in 1958 with a degree in Engineering. In 1962, he earned an M.B.A. from The Wharton School and he subsequently began a long and distinguished career on Wall Street. He worked as a research analyst at Bear Stearns until 1978, when he moved to the invest- ment management business. Among other institutions, he worked at Trust Company of the West, Weiss Peck & Greer, and Gilbert Global. It was while he was working at Soros Fund Management from 1986 to 1994 that he traveled the world, sending his daughters postcards from every city he visited. In later years, he rode the subway every day to Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Company, where he worked until the office closed temporarily in March due to the virus. Twice a week, he would stop at Financier in Grand Central to buy the pastries that made up at least half of his diet. He and his sartorial elegance, his colorful socks, and his penchant for sweets will be deeply missed by all who knew him, because to know him was to love him. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, his two beloved daughters, Alexandra Manolovici Wernink and Alison Manolovici Cody, his son-in- law, Pieter Wernink, and his five beautiful grandchildren, Alexander, Nicholas, Isabel, Serena and Declan. He will be buried in a private service and will be reunited with his father after 72 years apart. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Robin Hood COVID-19 Relief Fund.





