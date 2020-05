Or Copy this URL to Share

MANOLOVICI--Gerard E. The Board of Governors, Membership and Staff of Deepdale Golf Club, note with sorrow the passing of our esteemed member, Gerard Manolovici. Our deepest sympathy is extended to his bereaved family. D. Dixon Boardman, President





