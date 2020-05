MANOLOVICI--Gerry. CGEM was the Greatest Teacher of Security Analysis, Most Generous Mentor, and Finest Connoisseur of Chocolate who ever lived. We shall not see his like again. Our deepest sympathy to his wife Nancy, daughters, son-in-law, and five grandchildren. Gerry will be missed more than he can ever have known. Dale Precoda and Family





