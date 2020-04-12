Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERARD ROSENBERG. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROSENBERG--Hon. Gerard H., of NYS Supreme Court, Kings County, passed away on April 6, 2020, at age 85 due to complications from coronavirus. Gerry Rosenberg was born on March 21, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY to Betty (Ostrofsky) and Henry Rosenberg. Raised in Brooklyn, he graduated from James Madison HS. He then graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1956 followed by Brooklyn Law School in 1959. After private practice, Gerry served as Law Secretary to Justice Aaron Koota and then to Justice Irving Rader in NYS Supreme Court. In 1984, winning a contested primary, he was elected judge to the NYC Civil Court. He subsequently became Justice of the NYS Supreme Court, Kings County, a position he held until his retirement in 2011. For the 27 years serving on the bench, Judge Rosenberg earned an excellent reputation as an intelligent, fair and hardworking judge who was well- respected by his colleagues and those who appeared before him. Judge Rosenberg was actively involved in his communities of Court St. and Bay Ridge, Brooklyn in numerous organizations including Inns of Court, where he was a founding member, Brooklyn Bar Association, Columbian Lawyers Ass'n, Bay Ridge Lawyers, Ragamuffin Parade, where he was a Grand Marshall, 68th Precinct Youth Council, and The Guild for Exceptional Children, where he served as an Ambassador. Gerry was an avid Mets fan and Wisconsin Badgers fan. Judge Rosenberg is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Harriet (Koenigsberg), son, Arthur, and his wife, Sheryl, grandchildren, Joshua, and his fiancee, Agne, Michael, Bryan and son, Mark, and his wife, Debra, grandchildren, Rachel, Noah, Sarai. He is also survived by his sister, Andrea Wissner (Lawrence) and nieces and nephews. Judge Rosenberg, admired and loved, will be truly missed. Donations to honor his memory can be made to The Guild for Exceptional Children at



