RYAN--Gerard "Jerry". July 7, 1945 - January 19, 2020. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, neighbor, and newspaper enthusiast, he was born and raised in the South Bronx, NY. Jerry served in the U.S. Army from 1965-67, then worked as a computer specialist. He retired in 1993 to spend time with his family and perfect his Irish soda bread recipe. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann, children Gerard, Brendan, Elizabeth, Brigid, grandson Henry, and dear neighbors of Haddon Drive, Takoma Park, MD. A celebration of his life will be held on March 14. Donations may be made to CHI Centers, Inc. (chiservices.org).
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 26, 2020