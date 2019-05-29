SHERIDAN--Gerard William, Age 74, on May 27, 2019. Son of the late Gerard A. and Muriel, brother of Arlene Sheridan. He was born in Oceanside, NY, having received his M.A. from NYU. He became Assistant Deputy Director of Multi- Family Housing at the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, retiring in 2000. Reposing Redden's Funeral Home, 325 West 14th St., NYC on Thursday 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 9:30am, Church of St. Joseph, Greenwich Village. Interment, St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in The New York Times on May 29, 2019