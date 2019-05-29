GERARD SHERIDAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERARD SHERIDAN.
Service Information
Redden Funeral Home Inc
325 WEST 14TH STREET
NY, NY
10014
(212)-242-1456
Reposing
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Redden Funeral Home Inc
325 WEST 14TH STREET
NY, NY 10014
View Map
Reposing
Thursday, May 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Redden Funeral Home Inc
325 WEST 14TH STREET
NY, NY 10014
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of St. Joseph
Greenwich Village, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SHERIDAN--Gerard William, Age 74, on May 27, 2019. Son of the late Gerard A. and Muriel, brother of Arlene Sheridan. He was born in Oceanside, NY, having received his M.A. from NYU. He became Assistant Deputy Director of Multi- Family Housing at the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, retiring in 2000. Reposing Redden's Funeral Home, 325 West 14th St., NYC on Thursday 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 9:30am, Church of St. Joseph, Greenwich Village. Interment, St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in The New York Times on May 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.