STORA--Gerard J. age 94, died in New York City on September 8th. Born in Paris on January 15, 1926, he was the son of art dealer Raphael Stora and the former Simone Furst. In 1937, the parents with their three children fled the looming occupation and settled in New York. Gerard graduated from the Collegiate School in 1944. During WWII he served in the Battle of the Bulge. In March 1945 he was wounded and, after a medical discharge, was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. Later, at UCLA and Los Angeles City College, he majored in drama, leading to positions in theater administration, public relations and advertising. In 1969 he accepted the position of director of the Galerie F. Heim in Paris, enabling sales to some of the world's leading art museums. Returning to New York in 1977, he became a salesman and Vice-President at the Wildenstein Gallery, where he served with distinction for over 35 years. In 2006 he was decorated Chevalier of the Legion of Honor by the French Consul of New York, in recognition of his contributions to furthering French culture. Gerard will be greatly missed by his many friends, especially in the international art world. But the love of his life was Marianne (nee Grieshaber), whom he married in 1969 and who survives him. He was predeceased by two siblings, Philippe Stora and Francoise S. Myers, to whom he was devoted. Donations in Gerard Stora's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
are particularly welcome.