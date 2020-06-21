GERARDUS WIDDERSHOVEN

WIDDERSHOVEN--Gerardus A., of New York and Bridgehampton, New York, founder of Maison Gerard, died on Sunday, June 14 at a hospice in Quiogue, New York, after a valiant battle with cancer. Born in the Netherlands in 1951, Gerard arrived in New York in 1973, and began his long and illustrious career as one of the great antiquaries of the Art Deco period. He created a welcoming environment at Maison Gerard, his eponymous shop on East 10th Street. The shop drew visitors from all over the world - a clientele made up of designers, celebrities (John Lennon and Yoko Ono were early clients), and even museum curators. Walter Chrysler, Jr., whose collection was gifted to the Chrysler Museum in Norfolk, Virginia, was one of Gerard's most notable clients. Gerard was the very rare dealer whose exhibitions were always mounted with the intention of illuminating the period of design he so loved. In his buying trips throughout Europe, Gerard frequently unearthed some of Art Deco's greatest treasures and brought them back to share with the public. Gerard met painter Nicholas Howey in the late 1980s. Soon after the two began to date, Gerard and Nicholas realized that each had one half of a diptych poster (entitled WHAAM!) by Roy Lichtenstein. The couple was married in the Netherlands in 2005, long before the US legalized same sex marriage. Lichtenstein's WHAAM! still hangs - in its entirety - on the kitchen wall at their home in Bridgehampton, NY. In addition to his husband Nicholas, Gerard is survived by his brother Jan, his sisters Annette, Chris and Tilly, as well as by many much-loved nieces and nephews. A gentleman of the highest order, he leaves behind a legacy of kindness, honesty, knowledge, and integrity. Due to the Coronavirus, funeral services will be held privately. A celebration of Gerard's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gerard's memory to The Madoo Conservancy in Sagaponack, New York, madoo.org.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 21, 2020.