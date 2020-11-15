PREUSS--Gerda H. Gerda H. Preuss passed away after a short illness on November 10, 2020 at the age of 100. Born in Dusseldorf, Germany, the second child of Anna and Philipp Preuss. She will be forever missed by her beloved nieces Linda Preuss and Peggy Amster, her great- niece Wendy Amster, her devoted caregivers, her dear friend Ryna Lubow, her guardian angel Naomi Azulay and her many other relatives and special friends. Gerda immigrated to America in 1939, fleeing the Nazi regime. First working as a baby nurse and then managing a medical practice while attending NYU, where she completed a BA in education and a MSW in Clinical Social Work. She was a psychiatric social worker at the VA for 30 years, where she trained the next generation of clinicians. Gerda also maintained a private practice. People who met Gerda always loved her and she was an inspiration to so many. She was good company, very determined and always smartly dressed. The New York Philharmonic was her passion. In recent years, her favorite pastime was playing -- and mostly winning -- Words with Friends.





