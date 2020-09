Or Copy this URL to Share

SCHREIBER--Gerhard "Bobby". Age 93, passed away at home on September 10, 2020 after a long illness. He will be missed by his wife Rodica forever, and his family and friends. Bobby worked as a petrochemical engineer for forty years internationally. Schoenberg Memorial Chapel





