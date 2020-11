Or Copy this URL to Share

Share GERIE's life story with friends and family

Share GERIE's life story with friends and family

GORE--Gerie. 11/11/1919 - 5/21/2012 Celebrating your 101st birthday and remembering your clever wit, clear thinking, and relentless honesty. You are eternally incomparable and so much loved and missed. Eloise and Allen





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store