CELANT--Germano In Memoriam: (1940--2020) It is with immense sadness that Magazzino Italian Art Foundation honors the life and work of Germano Celant (1940-2020), the great Genovese art critic, curator, and art historian who has passed away. Author of over one hundred books and catalogues and curator of numerous field-defining exhibitions and monographs, Celant brought unparalleled international attention to modern and contemporary Italian art and new vigor to studies of contemporary art outside of Italy. Celant was a giant. From his theorization of Arte Povera in 1967 to his extensive curatorial work at the Guggenheim New York and Fondazione Prada, Celant was a prolific writer, art historian, and brilliant curator who always challenged us to think differently about creative practice. He leaves a monumental legacy for Italian art and beyond. Most importantly, he leaves us with the challenge to be brave in our work: to take risks, to write with impegno (commitment and dedication), and to create with passion. Grazie infinite, Germano. Our thoughts are with his family, Paris Murray and Argento Celant, and those who loved Germano.



