GERMANO CELANT
CELANT--Germano. The Trustees and staff of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation deeply mourn the passing of Germano Celant, former Senior Curator, Contemporary Art. Renowned for naming the Arte Povera movement arising from his native Italy, and for decades of influential exhibitions and scholarship, Germano mentored a generation of curators including many of our own. It is with the highest respect we offer our sympathy to his family and honor his legacy. Peter Lawson-Johnston, Honorary Chair William L. Mack, Chair Wendy Fisher, President Richard Armstrong, Director Nancy Spector, Artistic Director and Chief Curator Karole Vail, Director, Peggy Guggenheim Collection Juan Ignacio Vidarte, Director, Guggenheim Museum Bilbao Thomas Krens, Director Emeritus


Published in New York Times on May 1, 2020.
