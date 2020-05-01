CELANT--Germano. The Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation notes with sadness, the death of Germano Celant on April 29, 2020 in Milan, Italy--distinguished curator, writer, thinker and friend to Robert Mapplethorpe and all of us at the Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation. Germano began working with Robert Mapplethorpe in the early 1980s and over the years published nine books, created dozens of essays and installed more than 25 museum exhibitions of the artist's works, all over the world, and all to great acclaim. We will greatly miss this humble and kind genius. Our thoughts are with his wife, Paris Murray, and son Argento, and with his friends and admirers around the world. Michael Ward Stout, President Dimitri Levas, Vice President Stewart Shining, Vice President Burton G. Lipsky, Vice President and Treasurer Eric R. Johnson, Vice President and Secretary Joree Adilman, Managing Director





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store