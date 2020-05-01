CELANT--Germano. It is with tremendous sadness that Gagosian acknowledges the death of the eminent art historian and curator, and our longtime collaborator, Germano Celant on April 29, 2020. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. He coined the term "arte povera" to articulate the ethos of a generation and was considered the godfather of our critical understanding of postwar Italian art. He was an evangelist for the art of his countrymen, and a radical enthusiast regarding many anti-establishment artists who redefined the perimeters of art practice. With the seriousness of a scholar and the dazzle of a showman, he mounted exhibitions that were epic in scope. One of Celant's greatest skills was his ability to illuminate the context in which an artwork came into being -- how it sat with its contemporaries and among the events of history -- to create a truer and deeper picture of art's value in the world. He proposed that making and looking at art was an essential common denominator of living, and, controversially, not necessarily separate from the appetites of fashion and commerce. Celant was a towering figure, serving as artistic director of the 1997 Venice Biennale, senior curator at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York, and artistic director of Fondazione Prada in Milan. He was much sought after for his curatorial talent, of which Gagosian was the beneficiary in two seminal exhibitions of a type rarely found in a commercial setting: Manzoni: A Retrospective (2009) and Lucio Fontana: Ambienti Spaziali (2012). These were dream projects for the gallery, initiated by director Valentina Castellani and produced in collaboration with the Archivio Opera Piero Manzoni and Fondazione Lucio. But it was Celant's unparalleled knowledge of the artists' oeuvres that gave each exhibition unprecedented depth. His Manzoni installation, the first comprehensive Manzoni retrospective in the US, was a critically acclaimed revelation: He presented a running chronology throughout the galleries, "illustrating" it with works by Manzoni's peers in parallel to emphasize the radical content of the artist's achievement. The Fontana exhibition reconstructed six of the artist's groundbreaking "environments," which served as chronological guideposts and counterpoints to the full-scale retrospective that surrounded them. Thanks to Celant's dedication to telling the richest story possible, the Manzoni and Fontana exhibitions, gifts to a city he loved, were master classes in exhibition making. Beyond his erudition, he had a sensibility that was distinct and rare -- he could install in a way that would make an artist's work come alive, reveal its intentions, renew it, make us see it with fresh eyes. Artists loved him for that. Audiences did as well. It was an honor and privilege for everyone at Gagosian to work with Germano Celant, and he will be dearly missed. --Larry Gagosian





