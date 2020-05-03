CELANT--Germano. The Keith Haring Foundation mourns the death of esteemed curator and art critic, Germano Celant. Mr. Celant passed away on 29 April 2020, in Milan, Italy, from complications related to the Coronavirus. In 1993, Mr. Celant curated a seminal retrospective of works by Keith Haring at the Castello di Rivoli in Turin, Italy. In writings and exhibitions devoted to post-war avant-garde Italian artists such as Alighiero Boetti, Mario Merz, Michelangelo Pistoletto, and Jannis Kounellis, among others, Celant introduced the term "Arte Povera". Until 2008, Celant was a curator of contemporary art at the Guggenheim Museum. Since 1995, Mr. Celant held the role of artistic director at the Prada Foundation in Milan and Venice. He is survived by his wife, Paris Murray, and son, Argento.





