GERRETSEN--Gerret John. Gerret "John" Gerretsen, 94, died on October 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Katherine Gerretsen for 71 years; caring brother to Jean Waldek, loving father to Kathy (Jeff) Bristol, Gary Gerretsen, Jon (Jill) Gerretsen and unofficial adopted daughter Meg Gaynor, cherished grandfather Jackie (Ed) Carrington, Jill Bristol, Kate (Louis) Bristol, Grace Gerretsen, Will Gerretsen, Lauren (Nathan) Scheetz, and great-grand- father to Charlie, Ted, Christopher, and Catherine.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 15, 2019