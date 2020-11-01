1/
GERRY GOODRICH
1945 - 2020
GOODRICH--Gerry. February 9, 1945 to October 26, 2020. A native of Haverhill, Massachusetts, Gerry Goodrich held a number of executive positions during his extensive health management career in New York, retiring in 2016 from Weill Cornell Medical College. A graduate of Middlebury College, Boston University School of Law, and the Harvard School of Public Health, Gerry was renowned for his curiosity, zest for life, and gift for friendship. He will be terribly missed by his wife Susan Caughman, daughters Hope and Charlotte, son-in-law Patrick Whitehead and many colleagues and friends. Donations in his memory may be made to the Medicare Rights Center.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
