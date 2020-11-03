1/
GERRY GOODRICH
GOODRICH--Gerry. The Medicare Rights Center mourns the passing of our distinguished Board Member, Gerry Goodrich, whose lifetime commitment to excellence in health care and dedication to Medicare Rights have helped increase access to affordable health care for older adults, people with disabilities, and their communities. Our heartfelt condolences to Gerry's wife, Susan, and the family, friends, and colleagues who will deeply miss him. Bruce C. Vladeck Frederic Riccardi


Published in New York Times on Nov. 3, 2020.
