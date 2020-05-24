MANOLOVICI--Gerry. Gilder Gagnon Howe and Co. mourns our colleague Gerry Manolovici, 1937-2020. A sartorially splendid and wonderful man who hid his shyness behind a fierce mien, Gerry was a loyal friend to those who looked past it; as his daughters' said, to know him was to love him. An immigrant to Canada when his family fled Romania in 1939, educated there, he realized that mining was not for him and used his McGill mining engineering degree and a Wharton MBA to transition to Wall Street. For 25 years he made his office with us at Gilder Gagnon Howe, after retiring from working with Soros Management. We learned to appreciate his sly, dry wit, rare wry smile and immense knowledge of commodity markets worldwide. He had a far-flung and long list of friends who he loved to introduce to each other from his days running international investments at Soros, and welcomed many of us to his Florida winter home when we ventured there. He loved the stock market and investing, and sharing his knowledge with us. Driving with Gerry was an unforgettable experience for all who did so, one you rarely repeated. He had a heart that was bigger than the rest of him. Our sympathy to his wife Nancy, his daughters, son-in-law, and grandchildren. We mourn and miss him deeply.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store