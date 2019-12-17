UHLFELDER--Gerry, L. Loving mother, grandmother and artist, passed away peacefully on December 15. She was 97. Born in Chicago to Jake and Marion Levin, she was a graduate of the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Painting. Gerry was a member of Sigma Delta Tau Sorority. She attended the Kansas City Art Institute, studying under Edward Lanning, and later designed greeting cards at Hallmark. Gerry graduated from Southwest High School in Kansas City, MO. She was married for nearly 50 years to Fred Uhlfelder, who predeceased her. A longtime Scarsdale resident, Gerry studied art under Theodoro Stamos and was a member of the Mamaroneck Artists Guild. She was a longtime UJA Westchester Women's Division fundraiser, a West Quaker Ridge Association member and supporter of numerous animal charities. Gerry is survived by her three children, Bill (Deb), Eric, and Lynn (Dan Berman) and grandchildren Dana and Hanna Uhlfelder. Her brother Dick Levin predeceased her. Service Wednesday, December 18, 11:30am, at Westchester Reform Temple. Visitation following burial, 2:30-5pm and Thursday, 4-7pm at the home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to UJA Westchester or the Humane Society of Westchester.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 17, 2019