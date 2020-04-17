YORMACK--Gershon. Gershon was a devoted husband to Linda Rader Yormack, for 45 years before her passing in 2014. Loving father to Rob (Bonnie) and David (Amy), and adoring grandfather to Jason, Stephanie, Hope and Sloane. He was a proud business man, and 2nd father, boss, advisor, protector and counselor to countless people. He was direct and lived life on his own terms, while impacting people everywhere he went. Whether you were a business owner, bus boy or stranger standing next to him in line at a store, there was strong chance that you were going to hear a story, laugh, learn a lesson, or make a friend. To many people, he was referred to as a legend; an icon; larger than life and he will be sorely missed. A private funeral will be held on Sunday, April 19th, 2020.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 17, 2020