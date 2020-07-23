GERSON LESSER

LESSER--Dr. Gerson T., died at home at age 99 on July 19, 2020. Son of Dr. Louis N. Lesser and Anna Sherline of Brooklyn, NY, Dr. Lesser graduated from NYU college ('41) and NYU School of Medicine ('44). He was a renowned internist in Manhattan (a "doctor's doctor" with discerning diagnostic acumen), professor and mentor, pioneering scientist and medical researcher, publishing in major peer-reviewed journals from early in his career until age 95. He dedicated his life with extraordinary intellect and egalitarian values to professional, political, social, environmental and personal service, standing tall with the courage of uncompromising conviction and integrity. A relentless activist from age 15, he marched against fascism for the Loyalists in the Spanish Civil War, throughout the Civil Rights Movement and, as a nonagenarian with a walker and "WWII Veteran" sign, for Occupy Wall Street and the People's Global Climate March. Around 1960 Dr. Lesser co-founded the Scientists' Committee for Radiation Information, holding public speaking events in New York on the risks of nuclear weapons' proliferation, nuclear energy and nuclear waste. Soon thereafter he helped organize a national group (Scientists' Institute for Public Information SIPI) supported by prominent scientific advisers, including Margaret Mead, Edward Tatum and Rene Dubos, to lecture the public nationwide on nuclear and other environmental threats (including childhood exposure to lead). His passionate devotion and unwavering principles earned profound respect and affection from patients, colleagues, family and friends. He never stopped reading or learning. Survived by his soulmate and wife of over 30 years, Debbie, with whom he shared an inspirational love. Also by: daughters from his first marriage, Dr. Judy Nelson (son-in-law Eric, granddaughter Rose), Dr. Amy Haimes (grandchildren Michael, Sarah) and Dr. Kathy Lesser (predeceased); nephews Dr. Richard Gralla and Arthur Gralla, Jr. (of deceased sister Mildred); nieces Beth Kingston, Timi Brown and (deceased) nephews Ralph and Adam Lesser (of deceased brother Dr. Stanley Lesser). Virtual memorial to be announced.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store