BENSON--Gertrude, passed away on June 22 at the age of 96. Born in NYC, she lived in the Five Towns on Long Island, NY and moved to Florida over 40 years ago. Gertrude was an avid bridge player, mahjong player and in her early years a great bowler and good golfer, playing at the Seawane Club on Long Island. She was an extremely charitable person supporting the UJA and other worthy charities. She was a special person beloved and cherished by her family and a good friend to many. Gertrude was married for 75 wonderful years to Louis, who passed away just 6 months ago. She is survived by her son, Philip, and his wife Rene, and daughter Robin and her husband, Jay Fuchs; three granddaughters and their husbands, Danielle and Jay Tapper, Holly and Brad Soroca and Casey and Spencer Wanderer. Gertrude has nine great-grandchildren, Sammi, Avery and Alex Tapper; Aden, Ethan and Tyler Soroca; and Ryan, Zac and Jordan Wanderer. She was predeceased by her brother, Gerald Berkman. Funeral Services will be held at the Star of David Funeral Parlor in North Lauderdale, Florida on Tuesday, June 25 at 1:30pm with interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the United Jewish Appeal.



