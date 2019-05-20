1928 - 2019

GROVEMAN, Gertrude Ruth, 90, of Pompton Plains, NJ, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY on August 7, 1928, her childhood included immersing herself in classical literature, winning the NY Daily News Beauty Contest and becoming an accomplished equestrian. She graduated from Far Rockaway High School in 1945. Gerry majored in Economics at Antioch College, graduating in 1949 and working at McGraw-Hill and NBC. She later earned an MEd from Rutgers University. She taught a generation of students as a primary school teacher and, later, as an English teacher at Matawan High School. Gerry was married to the late William Groveman for 62 years. She is survived by Helen Levine, her daughter, Bernard (Barbara), her son, and five grandchildren, Tamar, Ethan (Jessica), Benjamin (Genevieve) and Hannah Groveman, and Julia Levine. She is remembered for having generously shared ideas with family, friends and the over one thousand students whose communications skills improved from her teaching. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Kids in Need Foundation (www.kinf.org), American Friends of the Open University of Israel (www.afoui.org) or the Cedar Crest Village Scholar's Fund (800-416-8243).