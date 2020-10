Or Copy this URL to Share

SHELDON--Gertrude, of San Francisco, CA, on October 8 at age 96. Predeceased by her husband, David J. Sheldon, and survived by her children Jonathan (Heather), Nancy (Michael), and Greg (Joanne), six grandchildren, and three great-grandsons. A native New Yorker, she earned degrees from Hunter and Columbia, and raised her family and taught high school in Queens. She loved to travel and had a wonderful sense of humor.





