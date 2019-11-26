Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GIANCARLA BERTI. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BERTI--Giancarla. Giancarla Berti, of Milan, Italy and New York, NY, died November 23, at age 80. She is beloved and missed by her husband of 52 years, Luciano Berti, their children, Filippo, Marina and Agostino, her six grandchildren, extended family and friends. She was instrumental in helping her husband create the Ali Group, a global leader in the foodservice equipment industry. With her tireless energy and boundless creativity, Giancarla helped Luciano build the Ali Group from its beginning in 1963 into the multinational foodservice force it is today. Over the span of her lifetime, she enjoyed volunteering at a multitude of organizations in the United States and in Europe. Most notable among her charitable and philanthropic activities were The Carnegie Hall Society, Inc., The Metro- politan Opera, Guggenheim Museum, and the Byrd Hoffman Water Mill Foundation. Particularly close to her heart was involvement with organizations that supported the arts and sciences through her founding of the Fondazione Berti in Italy and the Berti Foundation in the United States. She was also especially proud of the educational assistance given to young people through the Berti Foundation Scholarship Program. Services will be held in Milan, Italy.



