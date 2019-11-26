BERTI--Giancarla. The Board of Trustees and staff of Carnegie Hall celebrate the life of our beloved friend and colleague, Giancarla Berti. A member of Carnegie Hall's Board of Trustees since 2014, Giancarla wholeheartedly supported the Hall's artistic and educational programs, motivated by a deep love of music and a passionate belief in its power to enrich people's lives. A global citizen at heart, Giancarla recognized the boundless potential of cultural exchange to unite people across borders, and she promoted these essential dialogues by championing diverse arts and cultural institutions worldwide. Giancarla was a cherished member of the Carnegie Hall family, and we will all remember her for her abundant personal warmth, kindness, and generosity. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her husband, Luciano, her daughter, Marina, her sons, Filippo and Agostino, and to all of her extended family and friends. Robert F. Smith, Chairman; Sanford I. Weill, President; Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 26, 2019