GORGONI--Gianfranco. It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Gianfranco Gorgoni (Bomba 1941 - New York 2019), a renowned Italian photographer who was best known as a documentarian of art and artists. Traveling to the United States by boat in 1968, the adventurous photographer settled in New York City and gained access to the art world thanks to Leo Castelli. Throughout the early 1970s, this dedicated and fearless risk-taker often went to extreme measures to capture great and skillful pictures of most of the artists working during that period. However, Gorgoni captured more than just artists and artworks, he documented the essence of an era. He was known for his portraits of artists associated with different art movements such as Minimalism, Conceptual Art, Land Art and Arte Povera. Magazzino Italian Art is very fortunate to have had the opportunity to collaborate with him, as evidenced by the intimate portraits which capture the spirit of 12 Arte Povera artists, on view at our museum. Gianfranco Gorgoni's artistry spans decades and his legacy will live on as one of impeccable talent and creativity. He was a man who loved life and whose insatiable curiosity was apparent through his extensive travels around the world capturing striking moments in history. The Family and Magazzino Italian Art Foundation



