GIANFRANCO RUFFINI (1938 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GIANFRANCO RUFFINI.
Service Information
Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC
27701
(919)-688-6387
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Durham, NC
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Durham, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

RUFFINI--Gianfranco, 80, died on June 26 in Durham, NC. He was a former Greenwich, CT resident and renowned fashion designer. He created the colorful Nik Nik shirts in the 1970's, eventually starting a menswear collection under his own name. A 15-year resident of Durham and their beloved home in Arcevia, Italy, Gianfranco traveled the world and was intensely curious about countless subjects, reading more than 100 books a year in Italian, French, and English. Survived by his wife, Phyllis; sons, Remo, Fabrizio and Patrick Ruffini; and seven grandchildren. Mass 4pm, Monday, July 1, Immaculate Conception Church, Durham, NC. Online memorials and info., www.hallwynne.com
Published in The New York Times on June 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.