RUFFINI--Gianfranco, 80, died on June 26 in Durham, NC. He was a former Greenwich, CT resident and renowned fashion designer. He created the colorful Nik Nik shirts in the 1970's, eventually starting a menswear collection under his own name. A 15-year resident of Durham and their beloved home in Arcevia, Italy, Gianfranco traveled the world and was intensely curious about countless subjects, reading more than 100 books a year in Italian, French, and English. Survived by his wife, Phyllis; sons, Remo, Fabrizio and Patrick Ruffini; and seven grandchildren. Mass 4pm, Monday, July 1, Immaculate Conception Church, Durham, NC. Online memorials and info., www.hallwynne.com
Published in The New York Times on June 29, 2019