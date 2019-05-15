GABETTI--Gianluigi. The Trustees and staff of The Museum of Modern Art mourn the loss of longtime Trustee, Gianluigi Gabetti. Gianluigi joined the Board of Trustees in 1970 and became a Life Trustee in 1988. He and his wife Bettina, who served on MoMA's Architecture and Design Committee, were also members of the International Council. A worldly businessman and art patron, as well as a paragon of Italian elegance, Gianluigi was a cherished friend and member of the MoMA family who was especially valued for his wise counsel and love of art. Our heartfelt condolences are extended to his children, Cristina and Alessandro, and his many grandchildren. The Board of Trustees of The Museum of Modern Art



