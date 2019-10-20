VALDES-MORENO-- Gianna. Paul, Caroline and Christopher Cronson mourn the passing of their beloved goddaughter, Gianna, on October 16th. Gianna was born on February 6th, 1995 in Bern, Switzerland, and lived her early years between Switzerland, El Salvador, Miami Beach and Naples, FL, before coming to Manhattan where she had lived with us since 2013. She is survived by her parents Belen Moreno and Javier Valdes, her brother Alexander, her maternal grandmother Dorothy Moreno, and her uncle and aunt, Michael and Carolina Moreno. Friends and family are invited to visit with her on Monday October 21st between 4pm and 8pm at Frank E. Campbell, 1076 Madison Avenue. Service on Tuesday, October 22nd at St Jean Baptiste, 184 East 76th Street at 11am.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 20, 2019