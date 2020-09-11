GILBERT CALDWELL

CALDWELL-- Rev. Gilbert H., a "Foot Soldier" in the Civil Rights Movement, dies at 86. Gil passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. He was a passionate national leader in the United Methodist Church who marched next to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., fought for LGBTQ rights and was featured in a viral 2017 CBS Sunday Morning segment with his wife Grace about the racism they faced on their honeymoon. He is survived by his wife Grace, sons Dale and Paul and granddaughter Ashley.





