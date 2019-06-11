EDELSON--Gilbert S. The Art Dealers Association of America (ADAA) mourns the loss of Gilbert S. Edelson, the Association's former Administrative Vice President and Counsel Emeritus. Gil played a key role in the establishment of the ADAA and, subsequently, the ADAA Foundation. In addition to providing critical guidance over legal and policy-related issues, Gil was a strong proponent of The Art Show. The first edition of The Art Show was held in 1989 at the Park Avenue Armory and Gil was present to toast to The Art Show's 30th Anniversary in 2018. Outside of his significant contributions to the ADAA, Gil focused his practice in law on representing clients in the visual arts field through his career at Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP. Gil was a trustee of the New York Studio School of Drawing, Painting and Sculpture and the Smithsonian Institution's Archives of American Art. He served on the boards of the International Foundation for Art Research, the American Federation of Arts, and the College Art Association. Gil believed fundamentally in the important role that art dealers play in supporting American culture, and was an unwavering champion of the art community, for which we are deeply grateful. He is survived by his three daughters, Martha, Polly, and Daisy. Andrew Schoelkopf, President



