EDELSON--Gilbert S., died peacefully at home on June 6, 2019. His long and celebrated career as corporate litigator, discerning art collector and counsel to the most prominent galleries, collectors and dealers in the national and international art world included his indispensable achievements as Administrative Vice President and Counsel for the Art Dealers Association of America. He also served as a trustee of the New York Studio School and the Smithsonian Institution Archives of American Art, and on the boards of the International Foundation for Art Research, the American Federation of Arts and the College Art Association. His professional accomplishments were surpassed only by his loving legacy as extraordinary husband and father. Married to Jane Levin Edelson for 61 glorious years, he supplied her and their three daughters, Martha, Paula and Daisy, with the endless gifts of unconditional love and support. His wit and humor always added perspective, and his sage advice -- when we heeded it -- provided terrific guidance for his three grown girls. But most important, the love and partnership he shared with our mother (who died four years ago) opened her eyes to beauty and possibility, her world to travel and adventure, and her heart to joy and lasting happiness. Papa, your life was a triumph in every sense. We will always love you.



