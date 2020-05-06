GOODMAN--Gilbert. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Gilbert Goodman, whose legacy will live on with his family's generosity within the Jewish community. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife Grace; his children, our dear friends Mark and Judy Goodman, Bonnie Goodman-Bloom (Steven Bloom), and Wendy Goodman; his grandchildren Jacob and Jori Goodman, Trevor, Alexa and Lindsay Bloom; and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO





