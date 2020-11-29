KATZ--Gilbert. What a wonderful life! Gilbert Katz was born in 1927 to William and Lottie Katz. William immigrated from Minsk, Belarus during the Russian Revolution. From a young age, Gilbert was driven and hardworking. Not only did he excel in school, but he worked alongside his father in his Dad's shop in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. After graduating from Midwood High School during WWII, Gilbert and a very special group of cadets, who became friends for life, enrolled in The Maritime Academy of New York at Fort Schuyler. The Class of 1947 always joked that the Germans surrendered upon their enrollment, knowing they wouldn't want to face this strong, tenacious class. Gil's ambition and commitment, as well as his strong belief in the value of education, drove him to become the first in his family to attend college. He graduated from the School of Industrial Labor Relations at Cornell University. His class of 1951 became the fourth class to graduate from this esteemed school. Gilbert immediately attended Cornell Law School and graduated in 1953. With these two degrees under his belt and his infamous grit and tenacity, Gilbert returned to New York City where he established a private law practice over the next 50 years and went on to build a highly regarded and successful real estate career. Gil was widely respected in the business world as a man of integrity, distinguished associate, esteemed colleague, mentor, and loyal and devoted friend, but to his family, he was larger than life. A bull in a china shop kind of guy, Gilbert poured his infamous grit and tenacity into loving his family. As the patriarch, he was deeply committed to their education, always mentoring and encouraging them to be their best selves. He was always sure to remind them that life has its challenges, and "pencils have erasers because people make mistakes!" In fact, he reminded anyone with big dreams to take comfort that "the year Joe DiMaggio held the record for most home runs was the same year he had the record for the most strike outs!" One of his greatest joys was working alongside his beloved son Michael, ending the day by seeing his grandkids in recitals, sports games, horse shows or simply having a family meal together. When he wasn't with his family or friends, Gilbert enjoyed going to the theater three to four times a week with friends including his oldest bar mitzvah friend, or even alone. Always interested in world affairs, music, theater and the arts, Gilbert was also an avid skier and tennis player, hobbies he enjoyed with his children and grandchildren, making sure to wear his favorite Cornell, Colgate or Washington and Lee swag. Throughout his life, Gilbert consistently supported his beloved alma mater, Cornell University, the United Jewish Appeal Federation of Jewish Philanthropies of New York, American Friends of the Hebrew University, the Jewish Communal Fund, and New York University Hospital. Very proud of his Maritime class of 1947, he also supported The Maritime Museum. A philanthropic and generous man to causes, friends and family, and patriarch until the end, Gilbert passed on November 25th, 2020 at the age of 93 peacefully in his home, surrounded with love. He is survived by his son, Michael and his wife, Norma; his daughter, Ariel and her husband, Bob; and his four grandchildren Jennifer, Amy, Aden and Maya. Oh, what a wonderful life!





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store