KINNEY--Gilbert Hart, passed away peacefully at home on November 16, 2020 at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ann, and two daughters, Sarah Kinney Contomichalos of New York City and Athens, Greece and Eleanor Hart Kinney of Bremen, Maine; his son-in-law Gerassimo Contomichalos; and his six grandchildren, Alexandra, Dimitri and Sofia Contomichalos, and Eloise, Ridgely and Anna Kelly. Gilbert was born in New York on May 11, 1931 to Gilbert Kinney and Anna Hart Kinney. He is a graduate of Yale University with a BA in 1953 and a MA in 1954. He also received an MA from Harvard's John F. Kennedy School in 1973. After four years of service in the U.S. Navy, Gilbert joined the Foreign Service of the U.S. State Department, serving in Japan, Vietnam and Indonesia. He retired from the Foreign Service in 1974 and devoted the rest of his career to the arts. He built a museum-quality private collection, while also serving as Life Trustee and acting director of the Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., President and then Chairman Emeritus of the American Federation of Arts, President of the Board of Trustees, the Archives of American Art, and longtime member of the Yale Art Gallery Board and the International Council of the Museum of Modern Art. He touched so many people with his curiosity, kindness and enthusiasm and was a true gentleman. He would want to be celebrated for these traits and for his love and devotion to his family. He gave all of us a wonderful life and we will both miss him terribly and remember him with love and joy. A private service was held at his church in New York, St. Vincent Ferrer, and a memorial service is planned at his lifelong summer home of Northeast Harbor, Maine during August of 2021.





