KINNEY--Gilbert H. Philanthropist and art collector, Gil served on the Board of the American Federation of Arts, starting in 1978. He later served as President from 2000-2005, and has been a Chairman Emeritus up to the time of his passing last week. The AFA thanks him for his decades of leadership and advice, and sends its heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Ann, and his beautiful family.





