LEVIN--Gilbert, 85, psychologist and educator. Founder of the Cape Cod Institute and professor emeritus at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He is survived by his son, Alex, grandchildren, Kira and Ethan, and partner, Carol Japha. His wife Elizabeth Levin predeceased him. Born in Detroit, he attended Central High School, graduated from the University of Michigan, and earned his PhD at Boston University. In 1980, he founded the Cape Cod Institute, a summer education program for mental health and organizational development professionals, as a program of Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and he directed it privately after his retirement from Einstein in 2000. The Institute's week- long workshops on Cape Cod, MA, cover a broad spectrum of topics in psychology and leadership, ranging from trauma to mindfulness, from neurobiology to diversity. The first in its field offering small-group, in-person learning with thought leaders and master teachers, the Institute is attended by practitioners from throughout North America and around the world. As professor at Einstein, he was a teacher of medical students and psychiatric residents and played a central role in bringing the social and behavioral sciences to bear on medical education and research. He helped establish one of the first urban community mental-health centers and founded one of the nation's first doctoral programs in health psychology. A memorial will be planned in the future.



