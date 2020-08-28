SHEINBAUM--Gilbert H. Mr. Sheinbaum passed away on August 22, 2020, at age 91 in Vienna, Virginia, leaving behind his wife of 49 years, Inger F. Sheinbaum, originally of Denmark, and three children: Vincent Doisyborn 1962, Neil 1973, and Britt Carter 1976, plus five grandchildren. Gil was born April 20, 1929 in New York City and graduated from the Bronx HS of Science in 1946 and NewYork University in 1950, where he was the editor of the Heights Daily News and Manager of the NYU baseball team. After Army during the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Foreign Service 1957-1986, in Laos, Paris, Washington, Vietnam, Denmark, Malagasi, Malawi, the Philippines and Geneva.





