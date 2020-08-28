1/
GILBERT SHEINBAUM
1929 - 2020
SHEINBAUM--Gilbert H. Mr. Sheinbaum passed away on August 22, 2020, at age 91 in Vienna, Virginia, leaving behind his wife of 49 years, Inger F. Sheinbaum, originally of Denmark, and three children: Vincent Doisyborn 1962, Neil 1973, and Britt Carter 1976, plus five grandchildren. Gil was born April 20, 1929 in New York City and graduated from the Bronx HS of Science in 1946 and NewYork University in 1950, where he was the editor of the Heights Daily News and Manager of the NYU baseball team. After Army during the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Foreign Service 1957-1986, in Laos, Paris, Washington, Vietnam, Denmark, Malagasi, Malawi, the Philippines and Geneva.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 28, 2020.
August 26, 2020
Here's a photo of Gil taken September 2019 at AFSA Headquarters. It's a meeting of the Serendipity Group with Sri Lankan Ambassador and Mrs. Rodney Perera, Amb Tezi Schaffer, Richard Livingston, Amb Shaun Donnelly, and Amb Rick Inderfurth.
Donald Camp
Friend
August 26, 2020
One of the founders of the Serendipity Group, dedicated to bringing together diplomats who had served in Colombo, Sri-Lankan Americans in the Washington area and anyone else who wanted to stay connected with Sri Lanka. He will be missed.
Donald Camp
Friend
