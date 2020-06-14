GILBERT WEIL

WEIL--Gilbert, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020. He will be warmly remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, adoring grandfather and accomplished tennis player. He parlayed his keen intelligence, natural charm and persistence into a successful career as a sales executive in the trucking industry. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Shirley Weil, daughters Janet Weil, Laura Weil and Anita Bell, son-in-law Jonathan Bell, and grandchildren Rachele Huennekens, Joseph Huennekens and Belinda Bell. We will all greatly miss his humor, love and kindness.





